SAO PAULO, July 1 Brazilian sugar and ethanol
producer Sao Martinho SA said on Wednesday that it
had canceled plans for a joint venture running a plant with U.S.
renewable polymers company Amyris Inc, according to a
securities filing.
Conditions for the project had not been met, Sao Martinho
said, adding that it would consider a new proposal from Amyris.
Otherwise, contracts between the companies will expire at the
end of August.
Sao Martinho said it had not yet made investments in the
joint venture.
