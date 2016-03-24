ABIDJAN, March 24 Sao Tome and Principe's economy will grow by five percent this year, up from four percent last year, the International Monetary Fund said in a statement on Thursday following a mission to the West African island nation.

"GDP is projected to grow by 5 percent in 2016 aided by higher and timely execution of public investments, recovery in cocoa production and increased foreign direct investment in the tourism sector," the statement said.

