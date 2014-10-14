SAO TOME Oct 13 The opposition ADI party has
won Sao Tome and Principe's parliamentary elections with an
outright majority, the tiny island nation's election commission
said on Monday.
Led by ex-prime minister Patrice Trovoada, the ADI won 33 of
the 55 seats up for grabs in Sunday's vote in the Gulf of Guinea
country, which is hoping to start producing oil within a year.
Trovoada's party won the most votes in the 2010 vote, but it
fell short of a majority and the government he led was defeated
in a vote of no confidence in 2012.
The rival MLSTP party was second with 16 seats, according to
Victor Correia, head of the election commission. The PCD took
five seats and the UDD won a single seat, Correia added.
A former Portuguese colony in Africa's Gulf of Guinea, Sao
Tome and Principe is surrounded by nations that have produced
oil for decades, but its fields have so far failed to produce
major finds.
In April, Sao Tome and Principe and neighbouring Nigeria
said they planned to use non-conventional oil exploration
technology in their joint offshore zone with the aim of
launching production within 18 months.
Earlier in the year, Sao Tome's government short-listed four
companies, including Portugal's Galp Energia, to bid
on two oil blocks in its exclusive economic zone, according to a
statement released by state oil company ANP.
Sao Tome is one of the few African nations to recognise
self-ruled Taiwan over China.
However, the visit of Sao Tome and Principe's president to
China earlier this year sparked tensions, with Taiwan saying it
was "highly concerned" by the visit.
