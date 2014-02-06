SAO TOME Feb 6 The government of Sao Tome and
Principe has short-listed four companies, including Portugal's
Galp Energia, to bid on two oil blocks in its
exclusive economic zone, according to a statement released by
the state oil company ANP.
The tiny Central African island nation announced its plans
to open a new licensing round for its blocks 1 and 6 last month.
The statement said Petrogal, the former name of Galp, and
London AIM-listed New World Oil and Gas will compete for
both blocks. Blue Skies World Group is bidding on block 1, while
London Global Energy is seeking to acquire block 6.
"The result of the analysis of expressions of interest will
be announced shortly," the statement said.
Sao Tome began awarding offshore blocks after signing an
agreement with Nigeria in 2001 to jointly develop acreage in
waters between the two countries. However, it has been slower to
attribute blocks in the territorial waters surrounding its two
main islands.
Sinoangol, a joint venture between China's Sinopec and
Angolan state oil company Sonangol, acquired block 2 in the
exclusive economic zone last year, promising to invest $154
million to develop the concession.