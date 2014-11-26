SAO TOME Nov 26 Patrice Trovoada, the son of
Sao Tome and Principe's former President Miguel Trovoada, has
been reappointed prime minister of the tiny island nation
following his party's sweeping victory in parliamentary polls
last month, a presidential decree stated.
President Manuel Pinto da Costa, who issued the decree on
Tuesday, dismissed Trovoada as prime minister two years ago
following a vote of no confidence in parliament.
However, Trovoada's Independent Democratic Action (ADI)
party secured an absolute majority in last month's elections,
taking 33 seats in the country's 55-member National Assembly.
Trovoada, who has also served as foreign minister and as a
presidential advisor on the economy and oil, will lead the
government as Sao Tome and Principe seeks to begin pumping crude
for the first time next year.
The former Portuguese colony in Africa's Gulf of Guinea is
surrounded by nations that have produced oil for decades, but
its fields have so far failed to produce major finds.
In April, Sao Tome and Principe and neighbouring Nigeria
announced plans to use non-conventional oil exploration
technology in their joint offshore zone with the aim of
launching production within 18 months.
Earlier in the year, Sao Tome's government short-listed four
companies, including Portugal's Galp Energia, to bid
on two oil blocks in its exclusive economic zone.
Sao Tome is one of the few African nations to recognise
self-ruled Taiwan over China. However, the visit of Sao Tome and
Principe's president to China earlier this year sparked
tensions, with Taiwan saying it was "highly concerned" by the
visit.
(Reporting by Ricardo Neto; Writing by Joe Bavier)