MANNHEIM, Germany, June 4 German business software maker SAP said more than 1,500 customers are using its HANA tool, which helps firms analyse large amounts of data, up from over 1,300 customers at the end of the first quarter.

"Since the launch in 2011, we have taken in more than 600 million euros ($782 million) in revenue with SAP HANA alone," SAP co-chief Jim Hagemann Snabe told the company's annual meeting of shareholders.

Users of the tool include the German Football Association, Bosch, Siemens Home Appliances and Deloitte.

SAP expects HANA to generate 650-700 million euros in revenues this year, up from 392 million last year, but still a fraction of total sales, which were 16 billion euros last year.

SAP is also betting on faster growing, web-based software products that are less vulnerable to the economic downturn as there are no upfront costs for programme licences, hardware or installation.

With these so called cloud-based services, which deliver products via the Internet from remote data centres, SAP hopes to generate 2 billion euros in sales by 2015, about 10 percent of the group's total expected revenue of more than 20 billion.

SAP co-chief Bill McDermott told shareholders the company was well on its way to achieving that target.

With the cloud services market forecast to grow 18.5 percent this year to $131 billion worldwide, according to research firm Gartner, competition is fierce and software firms face a challenge to adapt.

SAP last year splashed out $7.7 billion to buy Internet-based computing companies Ariba and SuccessFactors.

This year revenues from cloud services will approach 1 billion euros.

SAP faces competition in Internet-based software from IBM and Oracle and nimbler rivals like Salesforce.com Inc and Workday Inc.