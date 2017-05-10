MANNHEIM, Germany May 10 SAP
co-founder and supervisory board chairman Hasso Plattner said on
Wednesday that he was willing to stay beyond 2019 when is
current contract ends but that he would not sign up for a full
5-year term.
Some shareholders have voiced concerns about the succession
of 73-year Plattner, who has been instrumental in SAP's
transition to the cloud.
SAP said on Wednesday that former co-CEO Jim Hagemann Snabe
would resign from the company's supervisory board ahead of his
appointment as chairman of German industrial conglomerate
Siemens to avoid potential conflict of interests.
Hageman Snabe was considered the main candidate to replace
Plattner, who still owns 7.1 percent of SAP shares valued at
more than 8 billion euros, making him one of Germany's richest
people.
"I am hired until 2019," Platnner told SAP's annual
shareholders meeting. "I am willing to continue after 2019 but
not for another 5 years."
