UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia reports 14 pct rise in core earnings
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
FRANKFURT May 22 SAP said on Tuesday it wanted to add Ariba's Chief Executive Bob Calderoni to the German business software maker's global managing board after closing the $4.3 billion deal.
The company expects to close the acquisition in the third quarter and the transaction is expected to be accretive to SAP's earnings per share in 2013. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
MILAN, Feb 3 Telecom Italia on Friday posted a better than expected 14.4 percent rise in full-year core earnings, helped by cost cuts and its domestic operations returning to growth.
* Planet to acquire terra bella from Google, sign multi-year data contract
* IBM closes acquisition of Agile 3 Solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: