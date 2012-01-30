FRANKFURT Jan 30 SAP, the
world's largest maker of business software, may license its HANA
offering to main rival Oracle in the future, its
co-chief executive told a German newspaper.
"That would be possible. The question is whether Oracle can
imagine it," the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper quoted
Bill McDermott in an interview published on Monday.
"But seriously: a technological platform is not a real
platform if it were not open to partners and even competitors.
Partners like Cisco, Dell, Fujitsu or
Hewlett-Packard already work with our HANA technology.
We are open to everything."
SAP's HANA offering allows companies to analyse business
data quickly and has been a major performance driver in the
fourth quarter of 2011.
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Mark Potter)