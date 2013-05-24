* SAP groups development under board member Sikka
* Names board member Oswald to oversee HANA Enterprise Cloud
* Says cloud chief Dalgaard to leave but remain adviser
FRANKFURT, May 24 German business software maker
SAP said it was revamping its management to sharpen
its focus on cloud computing as demand for the service which
saves clients money grows.
SAP and rivals such as IBM and Oracle are
dashing to meet surging demand for cloud computing, which allows
clients to ditch bulky and costly servers for network-based
software and storage in remote data centres.
The company said it was now grouping all of its development
activities and putting executive board member Vishal Sikka in
charge of them from June 1. It also named board member Gerhard
Oswald to oversee its new HANA Enterprise Cloud product.
"In record time, we went from being a startup in the cloud
to being one of the largest companies in the cloud," Co-Chief
Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe said during a conference call.
SAP splashed out $7.7 billion last year to buy Ariba and
SuccessFactors to push into the cloud computing market, which
research firm Gartner has said is expected to grow 18.5 percent
this year to $131 billion worldwide.
But it suffered a setback at the start of 2013, when top
sales managers in Asia left, giving rivals an edge just as
demand for cloud computing was on the rise.
The German company vowed last month to get its Asia-Pacific
business back on track after the problems pushed its
first-quarter earnings and revenue below expectations.
On Friday, it unexpectedly announced that Lars Dalgaard, the
former SuccessFactors CEO who was widely expected to lead its
cloud computing business, was leaving SAP to become an investor.
SAP said Dalgaard was stepping down from the management
board and leaving the company effective June 1 but that he would
continue to act as an adviser to its cloud business.
"We're not letting Lars go. He is still our strategic cloud
adviser. We're not turning off his e-mail and he can keep his
PC," co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott said.
Ariba CEO Bob Calderoni will now take on more responsibility
for SAP's overall cloud business, though he has not been
appointed to the executive board.
SAP just launched a cloud-based version of its HANA tool,
which helps companies analyse large quantities of data quickly
and competes with Oracle's new Exalytics product.