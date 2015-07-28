By Eric Auchard
| FRANKFURT, July 28
FRANKFURT, July 28 Business planning software
start-up Anaplan is nipping at the heels of industry leaders SAP
, Oracle and IBM, with sales of its
cloud-based service tripling in each of the past three years as
it seeks to shake up the market.
Customers are demanding more flexible ways to use business
planning software, which crunches corporate data to allow
companies to forecast growth and set performance goals.
While major players like SAP, Oracle's Hyperion business and
IBM's Cognos and Applix units have been forced to offer
cloud-based products, their focus has remained on packaged
software as it makes up the bulk of their revenue.
This has opened the door to nimbler rivals focused solely on
cloud-based software in the fast-growing market.
"There is a major shift going on and Anaplan is at the
forefront," Forrester business apps analyst Paul Hamerman said.
"It appears to be the fastest-growing vendor in this space and
the one which already has good traction with large companies."
Anaplan is backed by cloud market leaders Salesforce
and Workday, both as investors and by integrating their
sales and marketing and human resource products.
The company, which was founded in a north England farmhouse
in 2006, is considering a stock-market listing in the coming
year, although it said its rapid growth in customers and revenue
gave it room to be patient.
"We are really going after 'global 2,000' companies,"
Laurent Lefouet, Anaplan's managing director for Europe, Middle
East and Africa said in an interview. As of January, it had
signed up users at 300 companies, two-thirds of them global
firms, he added.
Lefouet said Anaplan was on track to sign up 150,000 users
this year, and should triple that number in 2016, putting it in
reach of 1 million users by 2017 or 2018, he said. By contrast,
SAP and Oracle count tens of million of cloud software users,
although these numbers include a far broader set of products.
While Anaplan, now based in San Francisco, could consider an
initial public offering (IPO) in the coming year, it is focused
on its next milestone of signing up 1 million users, or an
average of 1,000 users across 1,000 global accounts, Lefouet
said.
However, business software analyst Hamerman said it was more
likely that small cloud players would be bought up by bigger
rivals than go public.
HIGH COSTS
Traditional, non cloud-based, planning software suffers from
high costs and inflexible design, while customers are "locked
in" by vendors as software switching costs are high, Hamerman
said. But customer demands are changing rapidly, he added.
Anaplan offers users a cloud-based service that processes
billions of spreadsheet cells of corporate data on central
computers, then illustrates the results in charts and graphics
within a user's web browser. Its closest rivals are U.S.-based
Adaptive and Host Analytics.
Industry experts say that what separates Anaplan from many
of its competitors - both large and small - is the way it twins
sophisticated data analysis and modelling with a relatively
simple interface that allows its software to be used by managers
across corporate departments, without lots of tech support.
Hamerman said the business planning market was currently
worth around $3 billion in annual sales, spread across 15 to 20
players. But Anaplan said its potential audience was 20 percent
of all corporate employees, a far bigger market that it said
could be worth upward of $20 billion in the long run.
Business planning tools, an outgrowth of accounting systems
finance teams use to manage corporate budgets, are now being
used by sales and marketing teams to forecast targets, and human
resources or operations to set performance goals.
Anaplan said it had recently begun to see adoption of such
software by thousands of users in big corporate names such as
Hewlett-Packard, Intel's McAfee unit, VMware
and consumer groups Procter & Gamble, Reckitt
Benckiser and Kimberly-Clark.
Anaplan and its peers decline to disclose revenue figures.
But a calculation based on the 45,000 customers Anaplan says it
has signed up combined with an estimated average annual
subscription fee comparable to Salesforce.com's roughly $1,000,
suggests revenue is nearing $50 million (45 million euros).
The Yorkshire-founded, Silicon Valley-financed and French
executive-led firm has raised around $150 million to date, with
its latest funding round of $100 million led by Draper Fisher
Jurvetson and including Sands Capital, Brookside, Bain Capital,
along with Salesforce and Workday.
(1 euro = $1.1031)
(Editing by Pravin Char)