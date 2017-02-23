FRANKFURT Feb 23 SAP is proposing a 2016 dividend of 1.25 euros ($1.32) per share, it said on Thursday, representing a 9 percent increase from last year's 1.15 euros.

The increase represents a payout ratio of 41 percent, down slightly from last year when SAP paid out 45 percent of its profit after tax, but still above its policy to pay at least 35 percent.

Europe's most valuable technology firm in January raised its outlook for 2017 and the coming years as its shift to the cloud progresses.

($1 = 0.9473 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)