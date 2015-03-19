FRANKFURT, March 19 German business software
maker SAP said on Thursday it would recommend a
10-percent dividend increase to 1.10 euros ($1) per share to
its shareholders.
SAP said the proposal marked a rise in its pay-out ratio to
40 percent of its 2014 profit after tax, up from 36 percent over
the previous year.
Europe's largest software maker said in a statement it had
implemented a new dividend pay-out policy. It wants to pay more
than 35 percent of its profit after tax to its shareholders, up
from a previous policy of paying more than 30 percent.
($1 = 0.9376 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Arno Schuetze)