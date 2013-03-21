Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, March 21 German business software group SAP said on Thursday it would propose a 2012 dividend of 0.85 euros per share, up from 0.75 euros in the previous year.
SAP last year also paid a special dividend of 0.35 euros per share on top of the 0.75 euros.
The payment represents a pay-out ratio of 36 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)