Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, March 20 German business software maker SAP on Thursday proposed an annual dividend of 1.00 euro per share, up 18 percent from a year earlier, and more than expected by analysts.
Analysts had on average predicted a 0.93 euro payout per share.
SAP in January reported slowing fourth-quarter software revenue growth, citing currency effects and its shift to Internet-based services as it looks to compete with newer, nimbler rivals.
The company also said on Thursday it would ask shareholders to approve changing the company's legal form from a German AG into a European Company, known as Societas Europaea or SE. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)