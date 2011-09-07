FRANKFURT, Sept 7 SAP Chief Financial Officer Werner Brandt said he has no indication that the euro zone debt crisis is having an impact on the world's real economy.

"What we see is that the real economy is not impacted, and we have no reason to change the outlook we gave at mid-year," Brandt said at an investor conference in London.

SAP in July raised its 2011 outlook, saying it expected profit as well as sales from software and related services to reach the high end of its forecast range.

Brandt also warned that making negative comments about the economic outlook could pave the way to recession.

"We have to be careful not to provoke a recession just by talking about it here," he said. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)