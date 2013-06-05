June 5 European business software maker SAP AG
has bought Swiss software developer hybris to expand
its customer management platform, taking on Salesforce.com
and Oracle in the multibillion-dollar cloud
services market.
The two companies announced the deal on Wednesday, but did
not divulge financial details. Two sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters that SAP paid between $1 billion and $1.5
billion for the company.
SAP declined to comment on the price tag.
Companies focused on the cloud, or providing services over
the Internet, have become hot properties of late, commanding
intense acquisition interest as corporations move increasingly
away from costly in-house IT management. This week, IBM
announced a takeover of the website hosting service SoftLayer in
a deal that could fetch more than $2 billion.
The SAP-hybris transaction is expected to close in the third
quarter of this year. Founded in 1997 and based in Zug,
Switzerland, hybris is focused on e-commerce technology. It
generated around $110 million in revenue in 2012 and has about
500 customers worldwide.
Its majority investor is HGGC, a private equity firm based
in Palo Alto, California.
Talks with SAP began about five months ago, a second source
familiar with the matter said.
SAP - similar to No. 1 rival Oracle - has been trying to
transform itself into a cloud player and reduce its reliance on
traditional business software.
Last year, the company acquired networking and online
commerce software developer Ariba in a deal valuing the business
at $4.3 billion.