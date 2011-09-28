FRANKFURT, Sept 28 German software maker SAP remains upbeat on prospects in the face of increasing talk of an economic slowdown, a top executive of the company told a Swiss newspaper.

"I have been hearing about these worries for three years, they never really went away," SAP's president of global sales, Robert Enslin, told Switzerland's Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"But just nine months after the Lehman collapse, companies started investing in IT and they still are," Enslin said.

U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008.

SAP's order book is well filled, especially for products related to mobility and in-memory business areas, he said.

The euro debt crisis has had little effect on business, with key markets such as the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Scandinavia and North America doing well over the last nine months, he said. All regions saw double-digit growth.

"Our results are good, irrespective of the months-long crisis, and that will continue," Enslin added.

Business in emerging markets was also booming, and Enslin said the main risk in China was not being able to keep pace with growth.

"Companies are already very big there and are still growing quickly," he said. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Hulmes)