FRANKFURT Nov 12 Germany's SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, still sees no impact of the credit crisis on customer orders in the fourth quarter, a top executive told a German newspaper.

"Companies continue to invest strategically in innovation," Co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag, according to an excerpt provided to Reuters on Saturday.

"In difficult times in particular, companies have to better predict market developments and react faster," he was quoted as saying. "That's only possible with innovative software."

SAP last month reported a jump in third quarter sales and profits, alleviating fears of a slowdown in technology spending. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Patrick Graham)