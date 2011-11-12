FRANKFURT Nov 12 Germany's SAP,
the world's biggest maker of business software, still sees no
impact of the credit crisis on customer orders in the fourth
quarter, a top executive told a German newspaper.
"Companies continue to invest strategically in innovation,"
Co-Chief Executive Jim Hagemann Snabe told Sunday paper Euro am
Sonntag, according to an excerpt provided to Reuters on
Saturday.
"In difficult times in particular, companies have to better
predict market developments and react faster," he was quoted as
saying. "That's only possible with innovative software."
SAP last month reported a jump in third quarter sales and
profits, alleviating fears of a slowdown in technology spending.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Patrick Graham)