Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BARCELONA Nov 22 Enterprise software group SAP said it was debating whether to accelerate moving more of its business to the cloud, a change in strategy that could have a small impact on its target of growing sales to more than 20 billion euros.
But co-chief executive Jim Hagemann-Snabe said the change would generate more sales by 2017.
"We have a situation now where we see the move to the cloud particularly in certain markets like North America happening even faster, and this is a great opportunity for us to revisit whether we should accelerate the move to the cloud," he said at a Morgan Stanley investor conference on Friday.
"This would have impact on the 2015 level, I don't expect enormous impact but it would have some impact because you are delaying some revenues. However in a 17 time frame you would have more than that back, so I think it would be the right thing for the company if we had the opportunity."
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)