FRANKFURT, April 13 Germany's SAP, the
world's biggest maker of business software, stuck to its
full-year outlook on Friday as it posted first-quarter software
and software-related services revenue of 2.63 billion euros
($3.43 billion), up 12 percent.
Operating profit excluding special items was up 7 percent to
834 million in the quarter, it said in a statement of
preliminary results. That was broadly in line with the average
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.
The company is due to publish detailed figures on April 25.
SAP said it expects a strong second quarter with software
revenue growth in a range of 15 to 20 percent at constant
currencies and software and software-related service revenue
growth between 14 and 16 percent at constant currencies.
SAP said it had resolved "sales execution issues" in North
America, which had dampened earnings in the first quarter. After
a record fourth quarter 2011, some European markets started more
slowly in 2012, but are well on track, the company said.
SAP shares pared earlier losses after the announcement and
traded 2.6 percent higher at 1047 GMT, leading a 0.7 percent
weaker German blue chip index.
