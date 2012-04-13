* SAP Q1 software and related revenue 2.63 bln eur

FRANKFURT, April 13 Germany's SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, stuck to its full-year outlook on Friday as it posted first-quarter software and software-related services revenue of 2.63 billion euros ($3.43 billion), up 12 percent.

Operating profit excluding special items was up 7 percent to 834 million in the quarter, it said in a statement of preliminary results. That was broadly in line with the average Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.

The company is due to publish detailed figures on April 25.

SAP said it expects a strong second quarter with software revenue growth in a range of 15 to 20 percent at constant currencies and software and software-related service revenue growth between 14 and 16 percent at constant currencies.

SAP said it had resolved "sales execution issues" in North America, which had dampened earnings in the first quarter. After a record fourth quarter 2011, some European markets started more slowly in 2012, but are well on track, the company said.

SAP shares pared earlier losses after the announcement and traded 2.6 percent higher at 1047 GMT, leading a 0.7 percent weaker German blue chip index. (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Harro ten Wolde)