UPDATE 5-SoftBank to buy Fortress Investment for $3.3 bln
* Fortress shareholders to receive $8.08 per share (Adds Evercore as financial adviser to Fortress)
MANNHEIM, Germany May 23 SAP said on Wednesday it initially planned a cooperation with Ariba Inc rather than buying the commerce network company.
German business software maker SAP announced plans to buy Ariba late on Tuesday, in a deal valuing the U.S. company at $4.3 billion, its latest manoeuvre against Oracle in the fast-growing Internet-based computing market.
SAP said it still aims to reach an operating margin of 35 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Hendrik Sackmann)
* Fortress Investment Group LLC - will pay Softbank a termination fee of $98.4 million if merger breaks up under certain circumstances
* Voted to adopt merger agreement between AT&T Inc and co with 78 pct of outstanding shares of common stock voting in favor