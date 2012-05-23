MANNHEIM, Germany May 23 SAP said on Wednesday it initially planned a cooperation with Ariba Inc rather than buying the commerce network company.

German business software maker SAP announced plans to buy Ariba late on Tuesday, in a deal valuing the U.S. company at $4.3 billion, its latest manoeuvre against Oracle in the fast-growing Internet-based computing market.

SAP said it still aims to reach an operating margin of 35 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Hendrik Sackmann)