FRANKFURT, March 6 Business software maker SAP will cut about 2,250 jobs, or around 3 percent of its global workforce, as the company accelerates a push to sell its products via the Internet.

Europe's largest software maker, which employs about 75,000 workers worldwide, said on Friday that it would help to find new positions for those involved in other growing parts of the company. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)