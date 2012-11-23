BRIEF-Mandalay Resources Q4 consolidated loss per share $0.06
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
FRANKFURT Nov 23 German software group SAP is considering a listing in China to give the world's biggest business software firm the option of tapping financial resources in one of its fastest growing markets.
"We are looking into the possibility of a third listing," a spokesman said.
SAP is already listed in Germany and New York.
The group, which competes with Oracle, IBM and Microsoft, wants to invest $2 billion in China by 2015.
It also has a mid-term sales target of 1 billion euros for China, which in the third quarter showed a 40 percent growth in software sales, making it SAP's sixth largest market.
* Mandalay Resources Corporation announces fourth quarter and full-year 2016 financial results, quarterly dividend, and updated guidance for 2017
TOKYO, Feb 17 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Friday morning with the market wary of a stronger yen and financials weakened as U.S. bond yields fell after comments by a senior U.S. Federal Reserve official were viewed as relatively dovish.
Feb 16 Federal officials and North Dakota's governor on Thursday refused to extend next week's evacuation deadline for activists living in camps that have been a base for months for demonstrations against the multibillion-dollar Dakota Access oil pipeline.