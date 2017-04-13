BRIEF-Qtone Education Group Guangdong wins bid worth 44 mln yuan
* Says it wins bid for purchasing project worth 44 million yuan
FRANKFURT, April 13 SAP, Europe's top software maker, said on Thursday that executive Steve Singh would leave the company at the end of this month.
Singh is the co-founder and former chief executive of U.S. expense software maker Concur, which SAP bought in 2014 for $7.3 billion, its largest acquisition ever.
After the acquisition, Singh joined SAP's executive board to lead the company's networks and applications business and integrate Concur into the company.
"When SAP acquired Concur Technologies, we knew Steve would play a significant role in strengthening the SAP cloud portfolio," SAP's Chief Executive Bill McDermott said in a statement.
"We also knew he would eventually go back to his start-up roots."
SAP said Singh plans to focus on other entrepreneurial interests outside of SAP. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, editing by David Evans)
* SES SA - ORANGE CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC AND SES NETWORKS PARTNER TO REINFORCE CONNECTIVITY IN COUNTRY
BERLIN, June 15 - The DAX top-30 index looked set to open flat on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.