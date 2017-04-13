FRANKFURT, April 13 SAP, Europe's top software maker, said on Thursday that executive Steve Singh would leave the company at the end of this month.

Singh is the co-founder and former chief executive of U.S. expense software maker Concur, which SAP bought in 2014 for $7.3 billion, its largest acquisition ever.

After the acquisition, Singh joined SAP's executive board to lead the company's networks and applications business and integrate Concur into the company.

"When SAP acquired Concur Technologies, we knew Steve would play a significant role in strengthening the SAP cloud portfolio," SAP's Chief Executive Bill McDermott said in a statement.

"We also knew he would eventually go back to his start-up roots."

SAP said Singh plans to focus on other entrepreneurial interests outside of SAP.