(Company corrects expected 2012 margin growth including SuccessFactors to 0.10 percentage points from 0.30 percentage points)

FRANKFURT Jan 25 SAP AG sees its margin growth slowing in 2012, partly due to its recent acquisition of SuccessFactors, co-Chief Executive Bill McDermott said.

He said on the sidelines of the company's annual press conference on Wednesday that SAP's operating margin would widen by 0.10 percentage points this year, including SuccessFactors.

Excluding the impact of the acquisition, margins would widen by 0.70 percentage points, he said, which is still less than the 1.1 percentage point improvement in operating margin SAP recorded in 2011.

SAP, the world's biggest maker of business software, earlier published a bullish outlook for 2012. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Maria Sheahan)