Boeing to open first European factory, to invest 20 mln pounds
Feb 24 Boeing Co said it would invest 20 million pounds ($24.98 million) to open its first production facility in Europe to make components for certain aircraft.
DUBAI, March 12 German business software developer SAP plans to invest $450 million in the Middle East and North Africa over the next four years as it seeks further growth beyond its mature home markets, the company said on Monday.
"SAP expects to significantly grow its MENA revenues by 2015, building on double-digit compound growth between 2008 and 2011 and establishing the region as one of the company's top 10 growth markets globally," SAP said in a statement.
SAP will recruit 500 additional employees and open several new offices, the company said. (Reporting by Matt Smith)
* Miners drop on China demand concerns (Adds closing prices, detail, analysts)
BERLIN, Feb 24 All A400M military transport plane engines affected by an order from European safety regulators have been inspected and no further cracks were found in their combustion chambers, a spokesman for manufacturer Airbus said on Friday.