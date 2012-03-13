(Corrects bullet point, 2nd para to show CFO forecast revenue growth of 40 pct per year to 2015, not 40 pct compound annual growth)

* SAP targeting 40 pct annual revenue growth in MENA to end-2015

* Firm to hire 500 staff in region, train 2,000 consultants

* Gulf to be focus of SAP's MENA expansion

DUBAI, March 12 German software developer SAP plans to invest $450 million in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) over the next four years as it seeks further growth beyond its mature home markets, the company said on Monday.

The world's biggest maker of business software is targeting 40 percent annual growth in regional revenue to the end of 2015, chief financial officer Werner Brandt told a news conference in Dubai.

Brandt said within the MENA region, the Gulf was SAP's primary focus.

"SAP expects to significantly grow its MENA revenues by 2015, building on double-digit compound growth between 2008 and 2011 and establishing the region as one of the company's top 10 growth markets globally," SAP said earlier in a statement.

Mobility, in-memory computing and cloud services would drive this growth, said Sam Alkharrat, managing director for MENA, adding SAP was unlikely to make acquisitions in the region.

"From a local perspective it's more about talent acquisition rather than business acquisition," he added. "We are very open to partnerships. When you talk about cloud solutions and more innovative areas like mobility you have to partner with telcos and data centre providers, but not to the acquisition stage."

As well recruiting 500 new employees, the company will build a training institute in the MENA region to certify 2,000 consultants within the next four years. Brandt said the institute's location had yet to be decided, but Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the prime candidates. (Reporting by Matt Smith)