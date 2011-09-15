* SAP subsidiary pleads guilty to 12 criminal counts
* SAP will not face charges under terms of deal-SAP lawyer
* TomorrowNow will pay $20 million fine -hearing
(Adds Oracle comment)
By Dan Levine
OAKLAND, Calif., Sept 14 An SAP AG (SAPG.DE)
subsidiary pleaded guilty to 12 criminal counts and will pay a $20
million fine for unauthorized downloads from software rival Oracle
Corp ORCL.O.
As part of the agreement, SAP AG will not be charged with any
criminal wrongdoing, SAP attorney Tharan "Greg" Lanier said on
Wednesday.
The criminal case is part of a long-running legal controversy
involving SAP and Oracle. Last year, a civil jury awarded Oracle
$1.3 billion over accusations SAP subsidiary TomorrowNow, now
defunct, wrongfully downloaded millions of Oracle files.
U.S. District Judge Phyllis Hamilton of Oakland, California,
who has presided over the civil and criminal cases, later reduced
that award to $272 million. Oracle is seeking permission to appeal
that ruling. [ID:nN1E7801P9]
TomorrowNow's chief executive chairman, Mark White, entered
the company's guilty plea on Wednesday in a hearing before
Hamilton. White is also CFO of SAP's Global Field Organization.
"We believe that the resolution of this investigation is
fair," SAP spokesman James Dever said in a statement. "We are
pleased to have come to an appropriate conclusion of this
process."
At the plea hearing, Judge Hamilton expressed confusion over
how the shuttered TomorrowNow could enter into a plea.
"I thought TomorrowNow didn't really exist," Hamilton said.
Lanier told Hamilton that SAP would stand behind TomorrowNow's
promises as its corporate parent. Hamilton ultimately accepted the
plea arrangement, which includes a term of probation.
TomorrowNow currently has less than 10 employees, Lanier
said.
The $20 million criminal fine "reflects the seriousness of the
conduct," Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Waldinger said, noting that
Oracle can seek restitution through its civil case.
Oracle was notified that it could address the court during
sentencing, Waldinger said. However, no Oracle representatives
appeared.
"Oracle has spent the last four years uncovering SAP's massive
copyright theft and SAP finally pleaded guilty in federal court to
criminal charges for its illegal scheme," Oracle spokeswoman
Deborah Hellinger said in an email after the hearing.
In outlining the plea deal, Hamilton said TomorrowNow must
cooperate with the government in its "continuing investigation" of
federal violations surrounding Oracle.
Prosecutors declined to comment as they exited the courtroom
on Wednesday. Lanier also declined to discuss SAP's interactions
with prosecutors.
TomorrowNow is the sole defendant that has faced charges in
the criminal case. No individuals have been charged.
The civil case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Oracle USA, Inc., et al. v. SAP AG, et al,
07-cv-1658.
The criminal case in the Northern District of California is
United States of America v. TomorrowNow Inc., 11-cr-0642.
