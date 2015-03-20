FRANKFURT, March 20 Europe's largest software
maker SAP expects a 11-14 percentage point boost to
its current-year operating profits following further weakening
in the euro against the U.S. dollar and other currencies, the
company said on Friday.
The German business software maker also said in a U.S.
securities filing that it expected the weaker euro to result in
a 12-17 percentage point boost to its current first quarter
results.
The euro has lost around a quarter of its value
against the dollar since last May, hitting a 12-year low below
$1.05 this week, a move largely driven by the divergent policy
paths of the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.
In January, SAP had said it expected 2015 operating profit,
excluding special items, to be in a range of 5.6 billion euros
and 5.9 billion at constant currencies. But in euro terms,
annual results were expected to see only a 1 percentage point
boost.
