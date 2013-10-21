FRANKFURT Oct 21 German business software maker SAP stuck to its full-year outlook on Monday but warned its revenue and core operating profit could take a hit from volatile exchange rates.

SAP said it still expected 2013 operating profit, excluding special items to be in a range of 5.85-5.95 billion euros ($8.01-8.18 billion) at constant currencies.

But if exchange rates remain at the September level for the rest of the year, fourth-quarter and full-year software and software-related service revenue growth will take a negative hit of about 5 percentage points, it said.

It added its operating profit growth, excluding special items would see a negative impact of about 7 percentage points from currency effects.