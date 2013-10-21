FRANKFURT Oct 21 German business software maker
SAP stuck to its full-year outlook on Monday but
warned its revenue and core operating profit could take a hit
from volatile exchange rates.
SAP said it still expected 2013 operating profit, excluding
special items to be in a range of 5.85-5.95 billion euros
($8.01-8.18 billion) at constant currencies.
But if exchange rates remain at the September level for the
rest of the year, fourth-quarter and full-year software and
software-related service revenue growth will take a negative hit
of about 5 percentage points, it said.
It added its operating profit growth, excluding special
items would see a negative impact of about 7 percentage points
from currency effects.