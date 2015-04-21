(Adds comment by analyst, background on move into cloud-based
* Quarterly operating profit up 15 pct at 1.06 bln euros
* Excluding currency effect, operating profit drops 2 pct
* Reiterates 2015 operating profit of 5.6-5.9 bln euros
* SAP shares rise 2.7 pct, slightly outperforming sector
By Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, April 21 The weaker euro boosted
revenue at German business software maker SAP in the
first three months of the year and drove operating profit up 15
percent, although a rise in newer cloud-based software sales
squeezed margins.
Europe's largest software company said on Tuesday its
first-quarter operating profit, excluding special items, rose to
1.06 billion euros ($1.13 billion), matching the average of
forecasts given by analysts in a Reuters poll.
First-quarter revenue rose 22 percent to 4.5 billion euros,
at the top of market forecasts, boosted both by the weaker euro
and the $7.3 billion acquisition of Concur, the online staff
travel and expenses manager.
At constant exchange rates sales rose 10 percent.
Shares in SAP were 2.7 percent higher at 1430 GMT, slightlty
undperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Technology sector index
, which was up 2.6 percent.
Excluding the effect of currencies, SAP's operating profit
dropped 2 percent, while operating margin fell to 23.5 percent
from 24.8 percent in the same period last year.
The declines reflected increased investments in SAP's newer
cloud-based software services, where revenues from new sales
come later in the form of subscription payments.
SAP eked out 1 percent growth in licence sales for its
mainstay packaged software business, which analysts said
reversed four quarters of declines in the key metric of its core
business performance.
"Results and the stock have been helped by FX but that is
only part of the story," Mark Moerdler, an analyst at Sanford
Bernstein, said in a research note.
"SAP is starting to deliver with cloud strength combined
with stability in the core on-premise license & maintenance
revenue," said Moerdler, who has an "outperform" rating on the
stock.
SAP's results were in some ways the mirror opposite of U.S.
technology services giant IBM, which on Monday posted
its 12th quarter of revenue decline as it sheds unprofitable
businesses to focus on cloud computing.
CLOUD SEEDINGS
SAP is battling alongside established U.S. software makers
such as Oracle, IBM and Microsoft to boost
internet-based software sales and fend off pure cloud-based
rivals Salesforce.com, Workday and, less
directly, industry pacesetter Amazon.com's Web unit.
Comparable numbers are hard to come by to judge who is
winning the fight. Pure-play cloud firms are enjoying
spectacular revenue growth but profit margins remain low to
non-existent. However they have huge levels of unbilled,
deferred revenue building up that promise to boost future
profits.
Oracle and SAP remain in the early stages of moving to the
cloud and are battling each other with competing claims over
which company will emerge as the second-biggest provider of
cloud-based business software, a market where Salesforce remains
far out in front.
SAP said it expects to produce around 2 billion euros
($2.14 billion) in cloud software and services revenue in 2015
and aims to quadruple that number by 2020, when around 30
percent of its total revenue will come from the cloud.
The company stuck to its outlook for the full year for
non-IFRS operating profit of between 5.6 billion and 5.9 billion
euros at constant currencies, which represents flat growth to a
rise of as much as 5 percent from 5.6 billion euros last year.
Including the effect of the weaker euro, which makes the
multinational software maker's products and services more
competitive outside Europe, second-quarter operating profit is
expected to grow as much as 18 percent, the company said.
That is slightly lower than SAP's prediction last month for
profit to rise by 19 percent, reflecting the modest
strengthening of the euro since then.
($1 = 0.9349 euros)
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Greg Mahlich)