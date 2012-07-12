* Q2 software sales up 19 pct vs outlook 15-20 pct
* Says Q2 adjusted operating profit 1.17 bln euros vs 1.11
bln poll avg
* Shares jump 4.7 pct
FRANKFURT, July 12 Germany's SAP AG
said second-quarter software revenues rose a currency-adjusted
19 percent, near the upper end of its target range, defying a
weakening trend at its technology peers.
The world's largest maker of business software said on
Thursday that software revenues, when measured by IFRS
accounting standards, rose to 1.06 billion euros ($1.30
billion), based on preliminary results.
It had previously predicted a 15-20 percent increase at
constant currencies.
Quarterly operating profit before special items rose 15
percent to 1.17 billion euros, above the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
average analyst estimate of 1.11 billion euros.
SAP shares reversed losses and traded up 4.7 percent at
48.35 euros by 1236 GMT.
"The results are much better than the market had come to
expect recently," one stock market trader said.
"Very sound set of figures, given the macroeconomic
uncertainties and the poor results of some competitors," said DZ
Bank analyst Oliver Finger.
There has been plenty of evidence of a weak second-quarter
in the tech sector. U.S. software firms Qlik Technologies
and Informatica Corp as well as Indian
software services provider Infosys have issued
estimates below market forecasts.
Last month, however, SAP's main peer Oracle
reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
SAP is expected to publish more detailed results and to
provide a full-year outlook on July 24.
($1 = 0.8164 euros)
