WALLDORF, Germany Jan 20 Europe's largest software firm SAP lowered its 2017 operating profit outlook on Tuesday, saying its push into cloud-based software delivery would eat into its profit margins.

SAP said it expects 2017 operating profit excluding special items of between 6.3 and 7 billion euros ($7.3 billion to $8.1 billion) on revenues of between 21 and 22 billion euros.

The company had earlier said it expected to reach an operating margin of 35 percent on revenues of up to 22 billion euros in 2017 resulting in an operating profit of around 7.7 billion euros.

SAP said it expects revenues from its cloud business in 2018 to exceed revenue from its traditional software licences, which should result in operating profit excluding special items of between 8 and 9 billion euros in 2020.

"At that time SAP expects to reach a scale in its cloud business that will clear the way for accelerated operating profit expansion," it said. ($1 = 0.8638 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)