(Corrects to show results for the fourth quarter of 2012 are due on Jan. 23, not Jan. 22)

FRANKFURT Jan 15 Germany's SAP posted fourth-quarter operating profit that rose 10 percent to 1.96 billion euros ($2.62 billion), though it was less profitable than a year earlier.

The business software maker said its operating margin narrowed by 0.8 percentage points to 38.8 percent in the three months through December, as it unexpectedly published quarterly results ahead of schedule.

SAP is due to publish full financial results on Jan. 23.

($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)