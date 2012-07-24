FRANKFURT, July 24 SAP kept its
full-year outlook and said on Tuesday it continued to draw
clients to its new cloud-based services in an uncertain economic
environment, with all its regions posting revenue growth in the
second quarter.
SAP, which reported key figures on July 12, said it still
expected 2012 operating profit to rise to between 5.05 billion
euros ($6.1 billion) and 5.25 billion at constant currencies.
It also expects cloud computing firm SuccessFactors, which
it bought for $3.4 billion earlier this year, to contribute to
an increase in full-year revenue from software and
software-related services of between 10 and 12 percent.
SAP is the world's biggest maker of business software and
competes with Oracle and IBM.
Its integrated software systems are sold to many of the
world's biggest companies, such as Apple, GE,
McDonald's and Pepsi.
($1 = 0.8253 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)