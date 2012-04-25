FRANKFURT, April 25 SAP, the world's
biggest maker of business software, said it saw strong momentum
for its main products and kept its full-year outlook after
reporting a 10 percent jump in first-quarter net profit to 583
million euros ($769.7 million).
SAP said on Wednesday it still expects 2012 operating profit
will rise to 5.05-5.25 billion euros at constant currencies from
a 40-year record level of 4.71 billion in 2011.
"We see strong momentum for our flagship in-memory platform
SAP Hana, our cloud and mobile solutions, and our core
applications and analytics products," SAP's co-Chief Executives
Bill McDermott and Jim Hagemann Snabe said.
Second-quarter software revenue growth is seen at 15-20
percent at constant currencies and software and software-related
service revenue growth is anticipated in a 14-16 percent range.
SAP, based in Walldorf near Heidelberg, built its business
on large, integrated software systems sold to many of the
world's biggest companies, such as Apple, GE,
McDonald's and Pepsi.
SAP competes with Oracle but also with IBM,
which has been shifting its focus from hardware to higher-margin
services and software over the past decade.
IBM said last week its software business - it's largest
segment - had a strong quarter with revenue of $5.6 billion, up
5 percent.
($1 = 0.7574 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)