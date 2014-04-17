FRANKFURT, April 17 German business software maker SAP expects the negative impact of volatile exchange rates to worsen in the second quarter as the strong euro weighs on its financial results.

The group warned on Thursday that software and software-related service revenues would take a 6 percentage point hit in the second quarter if exchange rates remained at March levels.

Operating profit, excluding special items would be 8 percentage points lower, SAP said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)