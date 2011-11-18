BUCHAREST Nov 18 German business software maker SAP plans to announce a major investment in Romania next week, the president of SAP Europe, Middle East & Africa was quoted as saying by local media on Friday.

Citing a statement released by SAP to local media, economic news portals Fin.ro and Wall-Street.ro quoted Franck Cohen as saying the company will announce a major investment on the local IT market in Bucharest on Nov. 23.

SAP has around 100 employees in Romania. Company officials in Bucharest were not available to comment.

On Nov. 15, SAP said it planned to invest more than $2 billion up to 2015 expanding its business in China, aiming to hire about 2,000 people and open 5-6 new offices across the country. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Dan Lalor)