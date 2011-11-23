BUCHAREST Nov 23 German business software maker SAP aims to employ 400 staff in Romania by 2014 to provide consultancy services to its customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, it said on Wednesday.

Franck Cohen, the president of SAP Europe, Middle East & Africa, was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres that "so far we can talk about a sum of 30-40 million euros for the next three to four years."

Local media reported last week that SAP, which has around 100 employees in Romania, would announce a major investment in the country.

Last week SAP also said it planned to invest more than $2 billion up to 2015 expanding its business in China, aiming to hire about 2,000 people and open five to six new offices across the country. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)