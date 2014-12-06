BRIEF-Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
FRANKFURT Dec 6 German software maker SAP will remain an independent company in the long term, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
"I believe so, absolutely," Bill McDermott told weekly Euro am Sonntag in an interview published on Saturday.
"The best way for a company to stay independent is to grow and to have a good market capitalisation," he added.
With a market capitalisation of 70.5 billion euros ($86.6 billion), SAP is the fifth-largest company in Germany's large cap DAX index.
SAP had held talks about a potential merger with software giant Microsoft in 2004 but discussions were scrapped because of the complexity of any deal and the subsequent integration of the companies. ($1 = 0.8140 euro) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Susan Thomas)
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.