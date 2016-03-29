FRANKFURT, March 29 Business planning software
giant SAP raised the long-term stock options awarded
to senior executives in 2015 while the company's board
recommended a 5 percent rise in its annual dividend, according
to company documents published on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Bill McDermott received compensation for
2015 including salary, benefits and short- and long-term
incentives of 9.28 million euros ($10.40 million), up nearly 15
percent over 2014, according to SAP's annual report.
In addition, McDermott received restricted stock options
under a three-year-plan that had a face value of 8.32 million
euros as of the end of last year. But the eventual value of the
grant will vary according to the company's stock price.
SAP executive compensation, while high by German corporate
standards, remains modest compared to U.S. software peers.
Silicon Valley arch-rival Oracle Corp paid $53 million
each in total compensation to co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd
for fiscal year 2015, according to filings.
The option awards were based on McDermott meeting 112.96
percent of the company's key performance indicators in 2015. By
contrast, the CEO met 77.9 percent of his targets in 2014 and 93
percent in 2013, according to company filings.
($1 = 0.8926 euros)
(Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)