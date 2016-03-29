FRANKFURT, March 29 Business planning software giant SAP raised the long-term stock options awarded to senior executives in 2015 while the company's board recommended a 5 percent rise in its annual dividend, according to company documents published on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Bill McDermott received compensation for 2015 including salary, benefits and short- and long-term incentives of 9.28 million euros ($10.40 million), up nearly 15 percent over 2014, according to SAP's annual report.

In addition, McDermott received restricted stock options under a three-year-plan that had a face value of 8.32 million euros as of the end of last year. But the eventual value of the grant will vary according to the company's stock price.

SAP executive compensation, while high by German corporate standards, remains modest compared to U.S. software peers. Silicon Valley arch-rival Oracle Corp paid $53 million each in total compensation to co-CEOs Safra Catz and Mark Hurd for fiscal year 2015, according to filings.

The option awards were based on McDermott meeting 112.96 percent of the company's key performance indicators in 2015. By contrast, the CEO met 77.9 percent of his targets in 2014 and 93 percent in 2013, according to company filings. ($1 = 0.8926 euros) (Reporting by Eric Auchard; Editing by Christoph Steitz)