FRANKFURT Oct 20 German business software maker
SAP on Monday cut its outlook for full-year operating
profit amid an accelerating shift by customers to buy its
software over the Internet rather than as packaged software,
delaying recognition of those sales.
SAP said it now 2014 expects operating profit, excluding
some special items of 5.6 billion to 5.8 billion euros
($7.14-7.40 bln), down from 5.8-6.0 billion previously.
Company executives said the accelerating switch from
license-software sales to Internet-based, so-called cloud
software is to cut into its 2014 profit, but that these sales
would begin to bolster revenue and profit in coming quarters.
SAP specialises in providing a mix of business application
software for companies, but has come under pressure from cheaper
rivals that offer services over the Internet, or "the cloud".
"De-acclerating in the cloud would make absolutely no
sense," SAP Finance Chief Luka Mucic told reporters on a
conference call. "We are hitting the gas pedal as much as we
can," he said, "We will then see the positive returns in the
longer run."
SAP's customers, which include Coca-Cola, McDonald's
and Vodafone, are moving to cloud computing
because there are no upfront costs for software licenses,
dedicated hardware or installation, giving the customers more
flexibility to respond to shifting market demand.
While revenue from SAP's classic packaged software is booked
immediately, cloud sales are recognised gradually over three
years. They require more upfront investments, temporarily
hitting profit, but bolster sales and profit in future quarters.
(1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Eric Auchard)