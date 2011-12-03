* Agrees to offer $40/share, 52 percent premium to Friday
close
* Says enterprise value $3.4 billion
* Says deal set to close in Q1 2012
* Deal to be slightly dilutive in 2012, accretive in later
years
* Says to exceed aim of generating 20 bln euros revenues by
2015
VIENNA/BERLIN, Dec 3 - Germany's SAP has
agreed to buy U.S. cloud-computing software company
SuccessFactors for $40 a share in cash, a major move
into web-based software.
SAP said the deal gave SuccessFactors an enterprise value of
around $3.4 billion and represented a premium of 52 percent over
both Friday's closing price and the one-month volume-weighted
average price.
"While our growth remains primarily organic, where we can
innovate faster with acquisitions, we take action. In this case,
to become a cloud powerhouse," SAP co-CEO Bill McDermott told a
hastily arranged conference call with journalists and analysts.
The move means SAP can beat its target of generating 20
billion euros ($26.9 billion) in revenue by 2015 while
maintaining its 35 percent margin goal, company officials said.
The SuccessFactors deal is more about generating top-line
growth than wringing out cost synergies, they said.
Paul Hamerman, an analyst at technology research group
Forrester, said SAP was paying a substantial premium to acquire
SuccessFactors but its own cloud strategy had been lagging.
"By acquiring SuccessFactors, SAP puts itself into a much
stronger competitive position in human resources applications
and reaffirms its commitment to software-as-a-service as a key
business model," he said.
Companies and other organisations are increasingly moving
into cloud computing, in which big providers such as Amazon
, Google or Salesforce.com host data
and processing remotely as the complexity of doing so increases.
Forrester estimates the cloud computing market will grow
from $40.7 billion in 2011 to more than $241 billion in 2020.
CATCHING UP
SAP has made some major acquisitions in the past, including
Sybase and Business Objects, but analysts have warned that it
risked losing ground to rival Oracle in the race for
cloud computing technology.
Oracle in October announced a $1.5 billion deal to buy cloud
computing firm RightNow Technologies, a rival of SAP.
Salesforce.com pioneered cloud computing for companies and
is still the market leader in software that helps manage
relations with customers.
SAP has slowly begun to gain traction with its Business by
Design software aimed at mid-sized companies and reiterated on
Saturday it aims to have around 1,000 customers there by
year-end.
SuccessFactors will remain an independently run unit in the
group. Its founder and Chief Executive Lars Dalgaard will run
SAP's cloud business and is set to join SAP's executive board.
Dalgaard said the deal would accelerate SuccessFactors'
roadmap by 10 years. It now has more than 3,500 customers and a
total of 15 million paying users.
SAP said it would take a 1 billion euro ($1.34 billion) term
loan to help fund the acquisition, which it said would be
slightly dilutive to earnings per share next year and accretive
thereafter. It was set to close in the first quarter of 2012.
SuccessFactors' operating margin jumped to 9 percent in the
third quarter from zero a year earlier, and the company said it
could not hire quickly enough to meet demand.
Its shares, which were first listed at $10 apiece four years
ago, have gained 26 percent over the past three months, giving
the company a market value of about $2.2 billion.
The company, which makes software used by firms to review
employee performance and competes with Taleo Corp and
Kenexa Corp, has said it expects its 2011 revenue to
jump by about 59 percent but has not given a profit outlook.
($1 = 0.7446 euros)
