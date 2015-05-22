ABIDJAN May 22 Ivory Coast's natural rubber producer Saph reported a net loss of 3.79 billion CFA francs ($6.47 million) in 2014 versus a profit of 13.70 billion in 2013, the company said on Friday.

Turnover was 99.61 billion CFA francs, down from 155.62 billion in 2013, Saph said in a statement but gave no explanation for the downturn.

($1 = 585.5200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia)