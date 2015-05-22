UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ABIDJAN May 22 Ivory Coast's natural rubber producer Saph reported a net loss of 3.79 billion CFA francs ($6.47 million) in 2014 versus a profit of 13.70 billion in 2013, the company said on Friday.
Turnover was 99.61 billion CFA francs, down from 155.62 billion in 2013, Saph said in a statement but gave no explanation for the downturn.
($1 = 585.5200 CFA francs) (Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; Editing by Joe Bavier and James Macharia)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.