By Olivia Kumwenda

JOHANNESBURG, May 10 South African paper maker Sappi posted healthy second-quarter earnings on Thursday, benefiting from aggressive cost cuts and a solid chemical cellulose business.

As the paper industry deals with a slump caused by anemic demand and overcapacity, Sappi has closed mills and is focusing on higher-margin businesses such as chemical cellulose.

"Overall very pleasing and it is pretty much in line with our expectations," said Sean Ungerer, an analyst at Avior Research.

Sappi shares were up 1.7 percent at 0927 GMT, compared with a 0.35 percent rise in the broader All-share index.

Sappi, the world's largest maker of fine paper used in glossy magazines, said market conditions for coated paper had been weaker in the second quarter to end-March, compared with the same period last year.

But the company got support from the cost savings and the strong performance in the chemical cellulose business.

"The performance of the European business was particularly pleasing, following the relentless focus on cost reduction in that region," chief executive Ralph Boettger said, adding that the southern African chemical cellulose business recorded strong sales volume.

Sappi said it expects the third financial quarter, which is seasonally weaker, to be further impacted by planned annual maintenance shuts at a number of its major pulp mills.

"These shuts will result in an increase in maintenance costs and lost contribution from reduced output and sales," the company said.

It said the third quarter operating profit, excluding special items, was expected to be in line with the equivalent quarter last year. For the full year, the company also expects steady operating profit from the previous financial year.

Finnish forestry group UPM-Kymmene, which has led the way in sector consolidation to tackle overcapacity, said last month conditions were improving after posting quarterly results that beat expectations.

Sappi also said it would consider refinancing its higher cost debt, including the bonds which are due in 2014, if market conditions are favourable and it made economic sense to do so.

The company reported headline earnings per share of 10 U.S. cents for the second quarter, against a loss of 2 U.S. cents a year earlier.

Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa and exclude certain one-off and non trading items. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Mike Nesbit)