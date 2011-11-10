Nov 10 () - * Q4 basic loss of 24 U.S. cents/shr vs earnings of 16 cents

* Op profit ex special items falls to $80 mln vs $129 mln

* Says plans more spend on chemical cellulose

* Overcapacity a concern in paper sector

* Shares up 6 pct

(Adds details)

By Olivia Kumwenda

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 10 South African paper maker Sappi Ltd fell to a loss in the fourth quarter, hurt by continued weak demand, and said it would lift its chemical cellulose output which it sees as a more lucrative business.

As the paper industry struggles to recover from a slump caused by anaemic demand and overcapacity, Sappi, the world's largest maker of fine paper used in glossy magazines, is closing mills and targeting higher-margin businesses.

"One concerning factor is it looks like there is quite a bit of oversupply in certain spheres of the paper market and it's just not going away," said Abri Du Plessis, chief investment officer of Gryphon Asset Management, which owns shares in Sappi.

"It's a difficult one: who is going to close down operations first? From that perspective I don't think it's a nice market to operate in. And the problems in Europe are not helping."

Sappi, which also has operations in Europe and North America, said on Thursday it would invest about $170 million to convert its Kraft pulp mill in Cloquet, North America to produce chemical cellulose.

The North America conversion is planned to come online in 2013 and with another expansion taking place at its Ngodwana Mill in South Africa, the company plans to boosts its total chemical cellulose capacity to more than 1.3 million tonnes a year.

"The globally low-cost position of Sappi's Cloquet pulp mill will provide an attractive platform for growth with our current chemical cellulose customers as well as open up new markets to us," Chief Executive Officer Ralph Boettger said.

Sappi is the world's largest manufacturer of chemical cellulose, which is made from wood and used in clothing, plastics, food and pharmaceutical products.

The company also said it would spend $13 million to upgrade coated paper capability at Somerset Mill.

Sappi shares were up nearly 6 percent by 0938 GMT, compared with a 0.7 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-Share index .

Sappi reported a loss per share of 24 U.S. cents for the quarter to end-September, compared with earnings of 16 U.S. cents a year earlier. It said operating profit, excluding special items, fell to $80 million from $129 million.

The company said market conditions remained uncertain, making it difficult to forecast demand.

