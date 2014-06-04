(Corrects reason for possible additional taxes in paragraph 2)

TOKYO, June 4 Sapporo Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it may have to pay an additional 11.6 billion yen ($113 million) in liquor taxes.

The beermaker was informed by the tax agency that its Sapporo Goku Zero might not fall under the lowest-tax "third beer" category for beer-like alcoholic beverages. It is therefore re-releasing the product under the "happoshu" or low-malt beer category, which is taxed at a higher rate than "third-beer", but less than regular beer.

Sapporo said in a statement that it calculated the amount based on previous sales and inventory.

($1 = 102.4300 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)