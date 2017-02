KUALA LUMPUR Nov 1 Malaysia's SapuraCrest Petroleum:

* says unit TL Offshore Sdn Bhd wins contract from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A to charter and operate three pipe laying support vessels worth $1.4 billion.

*says one of the vessels will be built in Brazil and the other two constructed outside Brazil.

* says revenue from the award will be generated by the fourth quarter of 2014.

(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)