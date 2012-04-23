KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 Shares of Malaysia's
Kencana Petroleum Bhd and Sapuracrest Petroleum Bhd
will be suspended from May 2 to carry out the capital
repayment exercises by both oil and gas services firms.
The capital repayment comes as part of the planned merger of
both companies under a new listed group called Sapura Kencana
Petroleum Bhd, the largest in the Malaysian oil and
gas sector.
Kencana and Sapuracrest announced on Monday their shares
will be suspended until both counters were delisted from the
Malaysian stock exchange.
The ex-date for the capital repayment falls on May 4 while
the entitlement date is on May 8, according to separate filings
to the local stock exchange.
The subsequent listing of the merged entity is expected to
create a company with a market capitalisation of more than 10
billion ringgit ($3.26 billion), a source with direct knowledge
of the matter told Reuters in February.
($1 = 3.0646 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui, Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)